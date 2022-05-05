Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,069. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 407.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 725,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after buying an additional 274,002 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,681,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.