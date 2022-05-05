Venus (XVS) Market Cap Reaches $92.57 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Venus has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $7.61 or 0.00020839 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $92.57 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,511.55 or 1.00037930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001439 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000902 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

