Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

NYSE VRE traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 686,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,351. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

