Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $193.53 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.10 and its 200-day moving average is $208.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 565,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,292,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

