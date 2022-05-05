Veritas Investment Research Reiterates Sell Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,068.00.

TSE SHOP traded down C$85.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$533.02. The company had a trading volume of 350,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,159. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$505.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,228.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$758.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,299.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total transaction of C$130,791.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,415,431.29. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total transaction of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at C$356,274.68.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

