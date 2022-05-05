Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $35.97 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $77.32 million and approximately $3,029.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.97 or 0.00097301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

