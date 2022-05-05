Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

VERI stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,736. Veritone has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $362.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.17.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 61.22%. Research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after buying an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth about $13,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 3,267.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 407,771 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,147,000 after purchasing an additional 190,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth about $3,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

