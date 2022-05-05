Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 67,567 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 133,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 43,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 104,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $47.72. 655,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,450,012. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

