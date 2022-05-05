Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia Sells 737 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 737 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $190,838.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,522.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VRTX opened at $273.70 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

