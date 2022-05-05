Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

Shares of VIAV opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -249.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

