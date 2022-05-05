Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-329 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.87 million.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 110,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,510. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,671 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 691,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

