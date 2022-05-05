VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $1.89-1.92 EPS.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,917,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in VICI Properties by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.