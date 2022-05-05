VIMworld (VEED) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VIMworld (VEED) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. VIMworld has a total market cap of $19.79 million and $49,206.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIMworld has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00216582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

