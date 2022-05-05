Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.45 million.Vista Outdoor also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.64. 2,131,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.11.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.