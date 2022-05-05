Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down to $10.76

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.35. Vita Coco shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 7,266 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COCO. Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.