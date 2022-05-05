Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will announce $112.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $539.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $549.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $612.90 million, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $626.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vivid Seats.

A number of research firms have commented on SEAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,672. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

