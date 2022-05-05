Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €58.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) received a €58.40 ($61.47) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNA. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.00) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.92 ($63.07).

Vonovia stock opened at €35.25 ($37.11) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($64.17).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

