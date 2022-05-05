Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. Vontier also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.72 EPS.

VNT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.90.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after buying an additional 197,998 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 124,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 181,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

