Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

VNO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 152,749 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

