Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,230,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12.
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
