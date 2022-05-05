Wade G W & Inc. Buys 774 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $70.60 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28.

