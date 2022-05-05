Wade G W & Inc. Buys Shares of 3,913 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average of $128.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $112.83 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

