Wade G W & Inc. Has $376,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

