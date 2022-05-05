Wade G W & Inc. Has $886,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.