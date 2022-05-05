Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,966 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $319.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.82 and a 200 day moving average of $261.40. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

