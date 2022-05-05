Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 57 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,087,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR opened at $256.61 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $238.32 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

