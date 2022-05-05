Wade G W & Inc. Sells 9,979 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 480,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,643,000 after buying an additional 114,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $51.13 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.81.

