Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 402,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

