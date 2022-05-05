Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,684,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,209. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.63. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.