Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 81,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPCA. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,180 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the third quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 208,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 158,001 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 14.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

