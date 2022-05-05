Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €144.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been given a €144.00 ($151.58) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAE. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($154.74) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($211.58) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €147.20 ($154.95).

SAE opened at €87.34 ($91.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €79.61 and a 200-day moving average of €108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.06. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a 1-year high of €182.00 ($191.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.