Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €144.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €144.00 ($151.58) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAE. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($154.74) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($211.58) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €147.20 ($154.95).

SAE opened at €87.34 ($91.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €79.61 and a 200-day moving average of €108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.06. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a 1-year high of €182.00 ($191.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

