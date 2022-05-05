Washington Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

