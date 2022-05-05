Washington Trust Bank Purchases 108 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $8.70 on Thursday, hitting $140.35. 468,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,598,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

