WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,882,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,648 shares of company stock worth $10,086,656 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

FICO opened at $378.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.30 and its 200-day moving average is $431.59.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

