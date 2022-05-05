WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

