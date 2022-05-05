WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,940 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 710.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 223,534 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.53 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

