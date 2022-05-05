WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 370 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $215.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 201.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

