WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 399 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $21,717,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 251,401 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 151,194 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

