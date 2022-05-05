Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Lowered to Reduce at Veritas Investment Research

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.86.

WCN stock traded down C$2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$164.20. 224,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$144.20 and a 1-year high of C$183.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$172.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$167.14. The company has a market cap of C$42.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.5100004 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

