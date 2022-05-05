Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 253,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,259,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Covea Finance purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,872,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $162.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

