Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to post $3.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $15.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $22.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $31.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on WVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

WVE traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $1.75. 460,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,561. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

