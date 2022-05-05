Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Cowen

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on W. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.58.

NYSE:W opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $339.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average of $169.95.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

