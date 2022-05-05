Wayfair (NYSE:W) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.
Shares of W traded down $23.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,446,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,387. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $339.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average is $169.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.89.
In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.42.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
