Wayfair (NYSE:W) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of W traded down $23.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,446,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,387. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $339.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average is $169.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.89.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wayfair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after buying an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Wayfair by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Wayfair by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.42.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

