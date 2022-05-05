We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 857 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $442.34 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

