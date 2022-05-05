We Are One Seven LLC Buys 2,508 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 199.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.31.

Shares of TT stock opened at $141.21 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

