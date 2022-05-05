We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.67.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

