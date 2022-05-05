We Are One Seven LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

