We Are One Seven LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital World Investors raised its position in VICI Properties by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,328 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 389.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $181,256,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.