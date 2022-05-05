We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $961,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

