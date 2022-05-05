We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $169.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.11.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.